restic

Backups done right!

Introduction

restic is a program that does backups right. The design goals are:

Quickstart

A short recorded demo of restic:

To learn more about restic, checkout the user manual:

Installation

To install, please follow the Installation Instructions Page in the manual or download the latest native binary on the GitHub Download Page.

Compatibility

Backward compatibility for backups is important so that our users are always able to restore saved data. Therefore restic follows Semantic Versioning to clearly define which versions are compatible. The repository and data structures contained therein are considered the “Public API” in the sense of Semantic Versioning.

We guarantee backward compatibility of all repositories within one major version; as long as we do not increment the major version, data can be read and restored. We strive to be fully backward compatible to all prior versions.

Contribute and Documentation

Contributions are welcome! More information can be found in the restic contribution guidelines. A document describing the design of restic and the data structures stored on disc is contained in the design document.

Contact

There are several ways to contact the restic project and its community:

Important: If you discover something that you believe to be a possible critical security problem, please do not open a GitHub issue but send an email directly to alexander@bumpern.de. If possible, please encrypt your email using PGP (0xD3F7A907).

Talks

The following talks will be or have been given about restic:

Blog

For more information regarding restic development, have a look at our blog. The latest posts are:

License

Restic is licensed under “BSD 2-Clause License”. You can find the complete text in the file LICENSE.

